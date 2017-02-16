Colne’s play-off hopes are hit

Colne’s play-off ambitions suffered a setback with a 3-2 defeat at Prescot Cables on Saturday.

On five minutes, keeper Tony Aghayere had to be alert to keep out a fierce shot from James Edgar.

The game was proving very open, and on 10 minutes Aghayere turned over a snap shot from Lloyd Dean.

The Reds took the lead on 16 minutes when a Lee Pugh pass released Phil Dean down the left, and his cross shot deceived the home keeper to nestle in the top corner.

On 22 minutes, Phil Dean had a great opportunity to extend Colne’s lead when Chris Anderson sent him clear down the left, but his shot was blocked by keeper Marcus Burgess.

The same combination on 30 minutes fashioned an opening for Phil Dean, but he shot narrowly wide.

At the other end, keeper Aghayere somehow kept out another Lloyd Dean effort as Colne went in 1-0 up.

Prescot came out on the front foot and again keeper Aghayere did well to parry an James Edgar effort.

The home team equalised on 56 minutes when a free kick into the area by Edgar was met by the head of Dominic Marie, and caught keeper Aghayere in two minds.

The Reds regained the lead on 63 minutes when good feet in midfield from Phil Dean released Ollie Wood into the area, and after his initial shot had been blocked by the keeper, he knocked home the rebound.

However, the lead only lasted two minutes, and when the home team attacked down the right, a pin-point cross found Lloyd Dean in space to decisively head home.

Colne had an opportunity to re-take the lead when a superb Si Nangle pass released Phil Dean again, but his shot whistled over the bar.

The pressure was building on the Colne defence, and only a good block by Aghayere and a vital last-ditch clearance by Mark Ayres prevented them from falling behind.

Prescot took the lead on 74 minutes when a shot from the edge of the area was deftly deflected into the corner of the net by Chris Almond.

On 79 minutes, the home team were reduced to 10 men when Dale Wright received a second yellow card.

Despite late Colne pressure, they could not find their way past the Cables defence.

Colne will look to bounce straight back when they entertain third place Ossett Town tomorrow, kick-off 3 p.m.

Colne Reserves travelled to Victory Park on Friday night to take on table-topping Chorley, and a gutsy back to the walls performance saw them come away with a 2- 1 victory.

Chorley started brightly with early pressure rebuffed by resolute defending and good handling by keeper Tom Turner.

Somewhat against the run of play, Colne took the lead on 25 minutes when Martin Trickett played a delightful cross into the area, where James Leech headed into the top corner.

Three minutes later Colne extended their lead when Danny Gorton floated a free kick into the area, and Jake Schofield headed into the bottom corner.

Craig Richardson’s 40-yard shot forced home keeper Kyle Haslam to tip the ball over the bar, and just before half time Colne nearly added a third goal as captain Alex Grice saw his low drive turned round the post.

In the second half, the home team reduced the arrears on 66 minutes when substitute Louis Myers drilled a free kick from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Turner was called into action on three occasions, in a man of the match display, as Colne defend ed for their lives.

