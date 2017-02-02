Colne take the honours in Lancashire derby

Colne took the honours in the Lancashire derby at Ramsbottom with a great second half performance on a gluepot of a pitch that sapped the strength from the legs of both teams.

The Rams held the upper hand in the first half, and only some great defending by the Reds kept the scoresheet blank.

Chris Lynch made a vital block in the Colne goalmouth after only two minutes, and Mark Ayres made a similar last-ditch challenge to prevent a goal later in the half.

Tony Aghayere in the Colne goal made a fine save from Gareth Seddon’s header after 13 minutes, before the ball was cleared from the goalmouth by his defenders.

Ryan Salmon and Oliver Crankshaw worked hard up front for Ramsbottom, but could not find a way to break the Colne defence down.

Five minutes before half-time, a good move by the Reds saw Connor Gaul burst into the penalty area from the right wing, and he was brought down by a late challenge inside the box, for what Colne thought was a clear penalty.

But, the referee instead showed Gaul a yellow card for diving.

The Reds were clearly incensed by this decision, and came out fired up for the second half, which started with a series of corners for Colne.

The pressure paid off after 57 minutes when Chris Lynch’s cross found Simon Nangle in the area, and he was pushed to the ground for a penalty.

Ayres converted the spot kick in his usual confident style to give the Reds the lead.

Four minutes later, another Colne attack saw Spencer Jordan cross the ball from the bye line for Ollie Wood to knock home from close range and double the Reds’ lead.

Five minutes later, Wood was back at the other end to head away a Rams corner and send Gaul away on a counterattack.

As Ramsbottom looked for a way back into the game, Grant Spencer broke through the middle on a good run, but his shot was well saved by Aghayere in the Colne goal.

And the Reds always looked likely to add more goals, with Gaul and Jack Lynch finding room on the wings, and after 76 minutes, Jay Hart scored Colne’s third goal against his former club with a good run into the area and a left foot shot into the far corner of the net.

The Reds ran out worthy winners to claim the bragging rights in what had been a game of two halves.

Colne are at home to Mossley on Saturday, kick-off 3 p.m., before a trip to Prescot Cables a week tomorrow.