Colne turn up the heat on their play-off rivals

Colne have won less than a third of their home games this season but their latest victory at the XLCR Stadium saw Steve Cunningham’s side climb to the fringe of the Evo-Stik First Division North play-off spots.

The Reds beat Mossley 2-1 to register only their fourth win on home soil and, having moved level on points with Scarborough Athletic, only goal difference keeps the club out of the top five.

Colne started on the front foot and after two minutes a long cross into the penalty area was headed down by Ollie Woods and debutant Phil Dean hit a crisp shot that keeper Cameron Mason turned away for a corner.

The hosts took the lead on eight minutes when a Simon Nangle corner was handled in the area by Jason Hill and Mark Ayres converted the resultant penalty.

The visitors went close to equalising just after the quarter-of-an-hour mark when a back post header was desperately cleared off the line and the follow up header hit the outside of the post.

Shortly after Colne keeper Tony Aghayere had to be at his agile best to turn a Callum Scullion free kick away as it arrowed towards the top corner.

The Reds extended their lead in the 25th minute when a long ball up the left wing from full back Lee Pugh saw the Mossley centre half miss the ball and striker Ollie Wood took advantage to drill the ball past the keeper.

The two-goal advantage only lasted three minutes when Mossley striker Darrhyl Mason was brought down in the area by Aghayere leaving Kyle McConigle to convert from the spot.

The only other attack of note in the first half saw Kenny Taylor and Jack Lynch combine well down the right wing to tee up Dean who fired over the bar.

In the second half, playing down the slope, Colne looked to extend their lead and on 52 minutes a long throw into the area fell to Connor Gaul but his snap shot was saved by the keeper.

They went even closer a minute later when a corner was played out to Pugh and his shot was blocked on the line despite Colne protests that it had crossed over the goal line.

On 62 minutes good link up play between Wood and Lynch saw the latter flash the ball across the six yard box where Gaul could not get a meaningful touch.

Mossley were reduced to 10 men on 75 minutes when substitute Sam Robinson received a straight red for a lunging tackle on Pugh but it didn’t prevent the away side from pushing for the equaliser.

With 10 minutes remaining a free kick from wide right was headed narrowly wide with keeper Aghayere scrambling to his upright.

The last action of the game saw another Mossley attack when a close range header from Tom Pratt produced a smart save from Aghayere while the follow up shot hit the side netting.

Colne travel to Valerie Park tomorrow to take on Prescot Cables with kick off at 3 p.m.