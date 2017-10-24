Cork says upset of City loss is a sign of Burnley’s growth

Jack Cork believes that the disappointment in leaving the Etihad Stadium without any points is a sure sign of the club’s growth in the Premier League.

Though Manchester City are already threatening to run away with the title this term, the midfielder felt that the Clarets were more than capable of preserving their unbeaten away record.

The league leaders had scored 17 goals in three top flight fixtures at home prior to the weekend and had recently seen off Serie A leaders Napoli in the Champions League.

And as it was Pep Guardiola’s side equalled a club record when securing their 11th win on the bounce in all competition’s while taking their tally of goals to 42.

Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero matched Eric Brook’s club record number of goals when notching his 177th from the spot before defender Nicolas Otamendi and German winger Leroy Sane added to the opener.

“The club has progressed massively over the last few years,” said Cork. “There have been some good performances and we’re disappointed that we couldn’t keep it closer at the end. We would’ve been in it if it wasn’t for the penalty. It is a sign of how far we have come.

“We can’t be down from this because they’re on a great run. Teams have come here and come off a lot worse than we have. We’ve got nothing to be worried about. We’ve had a great start and we can keep that going.

“We’ve been great away from home recently and it’s just another team in the Premier League when you look at it like that.

“They’ve been in great form but we’ve been in great form as well. You can’t really look at them as a team that is so far ahead of everybody else.

“We had to go there, give it your best and hope that we could get through it. We’re in good form in the Premier League so we were hoping that we could match it.

“Our away form has been good and enjoyable. There have been some good performances and good wins, it’s just a shame that we couldn’t get something a little bit extra today.”