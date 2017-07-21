Dale hands Town home victory

Have your say

Barnoldswick Town claimed a 1-0 win over Evo-Stik First Division North side Skelmersdale United at the Silentnight Stadium on Tuesday night.

Town’s first home friendly produced an impressive display from Danny Craig’s side, who looked sharp going forward.

And their performance was capped by a late winner from Zack Dale, whose shot from the edge of the area flew into the top corner of the net.

Saturday’s warm-up game against Burnley’s U23 was cancelled.

Tomorrow. Town make the short trip to Little Wembley to face Nelson, kick-off 3 p.m., before hosting Burnley United on Tuesday night, kick-off 7-15 p.m.

l Jarrow Roofing will be the visitors to the Silentnight Stadium in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup on August 5th, kick-off 3 p.m.

l Alyson Hames has been appointed as new Barnoldswick Town club secretary, following the departure of Lynn James during the summer.

Alyson joined Town in 2014 when the club were struggling on and off the field.

Lynn performed the role for over 20 years, and a club statement read: “Lynn will be a major loss for the club, and will be sadly missed.”