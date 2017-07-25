Darikwa set for Forest move

Tendayi Darikwa is set to join hometown club Nottingham Forest.

Darikwa was not involved at Deepdale as Burnley won 2-1 at Preston North End in their latest pre-season outing, with goals from Jon Walters and Sam Vokes.

Following the arrival of right back Phil Barnsley from Stoke City, for an initial £750,000, Darikwa was likely to be further pushed down the pecking order, with Matt Lowton established as first choice over the last 18 months.

Sean Dyche admitted after the game, regarding Darikwa’s possible departure: “There's a strong possibility of that, we’re waiting on a couple of situations that may arise.

“But the main thing is continuing to add to the group and the quality of the group, and Phil Bardsley will definitely do that.”

Darikwa could potentially make his Forest debut against Burnley in Saturdays friendly at the City Ground.