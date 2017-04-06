Midfielder Steven Defour is a doubt for Saturday's game at Middlesbrough.

The Belgian came off just before the hour in Tuesday's 1-0 win at home to Stoke City, on his first start since the end of January, with a knock to his thigh.

He missed training today, and boss Sean Dyche said: "I took him off early in the second half because he got a knock just above his knee on his thigh.

"We are having that checked out.

"We don't think it is too serious but but he hasn’t managed to train today."

Wideman Johann Berg Gudmundsson is back in full training but won't be available yet, before playing a behind closed doors game next week.

Dyche explained: "He won't be in contention but he is back in full training this week and we are looking to get him some form of a game, or a segment of a game, next week.

"He seems really clear at the moment, so that is good news."