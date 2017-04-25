Dyche admits Clarets don’t do things the easy way

Sean Dyche confessed that nothing has ever come easy to him during his time at Turf Moor.

And the Burnley boss isn’t expecting a smooth ride in the club’s final fight for Premier League survival.

Barring Dyche’s first term in charge, when they finished 11th in the Championship, the Clarets have been embroiled in promotion and relegation battles.

Three seasons ago the Clarets won 10 of their last 15 fixtures in the second tier to earn a place in the top flight as runners up to champions Leicester City.

They slipped back down the following season despite conceding just six goals in the last 10 games, inclusive of five clean sheets in that sequence.

But the squad held their nerve at the business end of their last campaign, embarking on a 23-game unbeaten run, with five wins coming in their last five outings, to pip Middlesbrough and Brighton to the title.

With trips to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth remaining, and home games against West Brom and West Ham on the horizon, Dyche said: “I feel we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. We’ve been at both ends of the market. We’ve been down this road two years ago, we’ve been at the top of the Championship twice.

“Nobody gives you anything. At the top of the Championship last year we were often playing third game of a weekend when the other teams had won. We just get on with it. Whatever is put in front of us we will take it on.”

Dyche, who has so far steered his side to a five-point cushion from the division’s drop zone, added: “There is still work to be done regardless. I’ve never been through an easy season at any end of the league.

“You can’t expect to rely on others and we don’t expect to rely on others. We know we’ve got four big games coming up and we want to take on the challenge of all four.”