Dyche backs police decision

Sean Dyche felt it was the correct decision to halt Burnley's pre-season friendly with Hannover 96 at half-time, after crowd trouble.

The game was abandoned at the break, after Hannover supporters stormed towards the home section in the Cricket Field Stand, breaking up and throwing seats.

Disturbance in the Cricket Field Stand

Ben Mee scored the only goal in the middle of the disturbance, four minutes from half-time, and after discussions during the interval, the police made the decision to call the game off.

Dyche said: “I don't know any more than you at the minute but it was on police advice.

“They called us in and said ‘look, we’re going to call it for the safety of all involved, stewards, fans, police etc’.

“That was pretty early, the police were in the referee’s room, called me, went through the procedure, and obviously we fully support the police’s decision.

“Hopefully nobody has got hurt.

“You can't really tell what's going on from how far away we are, but it didn't look ideal.

“You hope that's gone out of the game, and it generally has. The police called it early, no one wanted anything other than a game of football.”

Mee gestured to the 390 travelling supporters to behave after heading in Robbie Brady’s free kick, and Dyche added: “To be fair, I think Ben was innocently saying ‘calm down’, I've looked at the footage. He's a solid citizen"