Dyche delighted with 'pleasing point'

Sean Dyche felt the goal-less draw at Middlesbrough was "a pleasing point", as the Clarets moved eight points clear of the drop zone with six games remaining.

Burnley's search for an away win goes on, but with Boro's need for points the greater, in their predicament - 12 points adrift of Burnley and four from safety - Dyche was the more satisfied after the game.

He felt a draw was a fair result: "I think overall (much the happier), another point on the board, another very important point.

"It's tough going away, we know that this season, we've found that.

"But, three games in a week and you pull four points out of it, it's a reasonable return.

"You come to Middlesbrough at this stage when they've got to throw caution to the wind, and everyone knew that after their result in the week, and they did.

"Games are tough in the Premier League, but tougher when circumstances are added in.

"I thought the game panned out like that, they had a go first half, defensive on the one hand, but then trying to play diagonals to try and open the pitch up and be offensive, and then second half I thought we grew into the game.

"We had a big chance, they had a big chance - great save from Tom - but ours was one of those where you think 'how have we not scored there?'

"They then have a couple of goalmouth scrambles, so overall, another point on the board, and a pleasing point."

Burnley looked the more likely to find a winner in the second half, with Sam Vokes squandering a big opening, and Dyche added: "Goals change games, the feeling in the stadium, but they're in that awkward predicament where even if they score, would that have made them more defensive and try and hang on?

"These games can be awkward, and I thought it was today, so I was pleased we got through that and somewhat delivered a performance - not as good as Tuesday, but away from home it's tough.

"And we did enough to get the point and another clean sheet."

Michael Keane survived with a yellow card after appearing to slip and bring down former Clarets loan man Patrick Bamford late on, and Dyche explained: "I haven't seen it back, I think the referee has got a view where, I think Keano slipped, or, because they're both so tight going for it, it's like a tangle. I presume that's why it was a yellow.

"If it is that, it's good officiating without a shadow of a doubt."

Boro had the ball in the net through Daniel Ayala shortly after, but, with Jeff Hendrick down with a head injury, the goal was chalked off for handball against Alvaro Negredo: "That's an interesting one, there were a couple of things like that, down with a head injury, and it ends up being handball, but the ball's in the box, they've got a chance to score, but there's a player down with a head injury.

"But we'll leave that one alone, I thought it was a fair game, with both sides trying to win."

Sean Dyche

Burnley get another chance to break their away duck at Everton next Saturday, but Dyche said: "I've not been too frustrated down the season, I think it's the reality of the division, we were so strong away last season, but this season we've found it tough.

"The Premier League, every team will have good home form, like we have ourselves - they've not lost that many here, a lot of draws, but it's tough going everywhere in the Premier League.

"It's more a head-scratcher, a conundrum, how we haven't won away, because some of our performances have probably warranted it, but we keep going, another point on the board, and I don't think many thought we'd have as many as we've got at this stage."