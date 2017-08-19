Dyche disappointed with result, not performance

Clarets boss Sean Dyche took a lot of positives from his side's performance, despite losing their first home game 1-0 against West Brom.

Tony Pulis' men performed a smash and grab raid at Turf Moor, thanks to substitute Hal Robson-Kanu's late winner.

The Wales striker was sent off moments later for a straight arm on Matt Lowton, but the Clarets went down to defeat, as they failed to work keeper Ben Foster enough, to force home their territorial dominance.

Dyche said: "I thought it was a good performance, you end up scratching your head that you don't get something, particularly when you perform so well, other than a smack up pitch that we didn't deal with really.

"Other than that, I thought we limited them to very few chances and made a number ourselves.

"Disappointed with the outcome but definitely not the performance. Some really good individual performances I thought."

Burnley were more patient and probing in their play, as Dyche looks to improve their ball retention this season, but explained: "We know of West Brom's team and how they go about their business, almost a back six, get the ball forward and break on that.

"Set pieces you have to be diligent. The start points in the game you have to be diligent to that and have to break down a back six at times, which is not easy.

"I thought we'd have to probe and mix our play at times more than we normally do.

"I thought we were effective at times. I thought we created enough to get something from the game."

Burnley created a number of chances, particularly in the first half, with Ben Mee heading agonisingly wide, though Dyche felt he was fouled: "There's a foul on Ben Mee when he's got header in the first half and the ref's not seen it.

"If Gareth Barry's not pulling his shirt I think he heads into the goal.

"You've got to have a future in your perrformances - we have all pre-season, against Chelsea and today.

"I'm pleased in that aspect. Now it's about continuing to build on these performances. We're showing good signs."

He felt the decision to dismiss Robson-Kanu was the correct one: "A definite red. The referees nowadays, that has to be given. it's a late elbow, I don't think it's malicious, it's the flow of the body more than anything but it's still an elbow to the face but not malicious, there's no angle, just that it is a red card."