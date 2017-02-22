Dyche hoping for change in rules over suspensions

Clarets midfielder Jeff Hendrick sits out the third of his three-match suspension when Burnley travel to Hull City on Saturday.

But Sean Dyche feels the laws need looking at, deeming the Republic of Ireland international’s ban excessive.

Hendrick was dismissed after six minutes of the 2-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road for a challenge over the ball on Jose Holebas.

Suspensions vary for red cards, depending on the nature of the incident, with the FIFA rules covering being guilty of ‘serious foul play’, violence, spitting at an opponent or other person, denying the other side an opportunity to score by handling the ball, or fouling a player, and offensive or abusive language or gestures.

Dyche feels there is a difference between an over-exuberant challenge and serious foul play, and he said: “It is what it is, he’ll be back after Hull, but the only thing with the suspension is hopefully they will look at these things going forward, the severity of three games.

“His foot is over the top, but it’s not excessive force, there’s no malice or intent, and arguably no contact either, so to have the same sanction as really serious foul play...

“I understand the referee, I have no problem with the sending off, but I would hope the FA look at it - it can’t be deemed the same as a really bad one. And he doesn’t just miss three games, it’s essentially four with the 85 minutes at Watford.”

Meanhile, Burnley await a date for Joey Barton’s personal hearing after accepting a misconduct charge over betting breaches.