Dyche on lookout for new recruits

Burnley showed there is life after Michael Keane and Andre Gray with a stunning win at champions Chelsea on Saturday.

But boss Sean Dyche isn’t getting carried away, and remains keen to add to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline in 16 days’ time.

Striker Sam Vokes carried on where he left off last season, as he struck twice in the 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge – taking his tally to seven in his last six games.

Vokes became the first Burnley player to score in four-successive Premier League games in the process.

And James Tarkowski was similarly outstanding as he came in for Keane at centre back.

He kept Michy Batshuayi on the periphery with a commanding display, and though £70m substitute Alvaro Morate came on to score one and make one for Chelsea, with Tarkowski beaten by good movement for both, his overall performance was hugely impressive.

Dyche said, as Burnley proved they could score goals without Gray, and some: “We try not to overthink things that have happened to us, we’ve had to shift and change the squad many times since I’ve been at the club, and this club is what it is, there’s no point crying it in, our players at times will be sold, they will move on.

“We are still open to recruit, we think we’ve recruited well so far, we’re still looking to recruit more.

“It’s a tough challenge, it’s an ongoing challenge and it keeps you on your toes without a shadow of a doubt.”

Burnley had a £5m bid for Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas turned down last week, with Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky saying on Friday that the “supermarket was closed” at the KCOM Stadium.

He said: “Maybe he (Clucas) is better waiting one year and he will play in the Premier League with Hull I hope, or he will play in a really big team in England. It’s a serious risk to change for the same type of club.”

It emerged on Friday that Burnley had also had an offer for Leeds United striker Chris Woood turned down, at slightly less than the £12m reported.

Burnley are expected to return with an improved offer, but Leeds boss Christiansen said he expects Wood to stay at Elland Road: “I haven’t talked to the club, but I imagine they are as ambitious. He is very important.”