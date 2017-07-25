Dyche pleased with business so far - but wants more

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is happy with the business he has done so far in the transfer window.

But he still wants "two or three" more new faces before the deadline.

Burnley have brought in Leeds United left back Charlie Taylor, forward Jon Walters from Stoke City, and Swansea City midfielder Jack Cork.

Dyche is still chasing a wide man, a defender and a third-choice goalkeeper, and he said: "I’ve been really pleased with the signings.

"We’ve got some good business done early, which is very difficult.

"We’re still looking, there’s still a couple of situations that might arise so we’re on them as well."#

Burnley sold Michael Keane to Everton for a deal that could be worth £30m, while George Boyd left on a free transfer at the end of the contract.

Paul Robinson has retired, and Michael Kightly and Joey Barton were released.

Dyche added: "We want that competitive group in-house, and we’re doing that.

"Each season we manage to add players and we get more depth to the competition within our group.

There’s a couple of spots to fill, we lost four and Robbo retired and we’ve brought three in, so we’re certainly one down from the group as it was and hopefully we’ll get two or three in if we can."