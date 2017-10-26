Dyche proud of five-year reign at Turf Moor

Sean Dyche will celebrate his fifth anniversary as Clarets boss in the dugout at Turf Moor on Monday night, as Burnley host Newcastle United.

And a mark of the success he has enjoyed in his time at the club is the continuing speculation linking him with top flight vacancies.

Last week he was linked with the job at Leicester City after Craig Shakespeare’s departure, before former Southampton boss Claude Puel was appointed as his successor on Wednesday.

And after Ronald Koeman’s departure from Everton on Monday, Dyche’s name has been on the lips of a number of prominent pundits.

Former Claret David Unsworth has an opportunity at Goodison Park as caretaker boss, but Dyche admitted: “It’s always flattering, the speculation.

“It’s a respectful thing in a way, there’s not many English or British managers in the top division, and I think that’s important. Speculation like that is one of a few markers that comes off the back of the success we’ve had.

“I respect it and it’s flattering, but I’ve played in all four divisions and have a great respect for football, not any particular club, let alone how big they are.

“If someone appreciates your work, it’s flattering.

“But I’m still here! Five years and counting...”

Chairman Mike Garlick compared his achievements at the club with the legendary Harry Potts in the summer, but Dyche is just focused on building on his success: “We just get on with what we’re doing, and if people align that to different points in the history of the club, and it is positive, great. I never sit on my laurels, it’s always about how we can move it forward.

“That is the next question.

“We keep pushing it, that’s the way we work, and hopefully we can continue to be successful.”

Dyche is the seventh-longest serving manager in English football after five years at the helm which have seen two promotions to the Premier League, before retaining that top flight statis last season.

When did he first see signs his message was hitting home with the players: “My first full pre-season, when we got the team together that won promotion, that was the most obvious marker that the players were really buying into what we were about.

“Once they took it on, it created that really healthy situation where we had a really strong culture, and it becomes easy for players and teams to be reformed.

“It is a line in the sand that says ‘this is what we stand for’, and it becomes self-policing by the players.

“The best moment for me was the Wigan game when we won promotion. The chairman and the fans can have the Blackburn games, because I don’t have the depth of understanding of the rivalry, but I’ll have the Wigan game –it seems a fair swap.

“In a high-pressure game, the players delivered everything we were about, won convincingly and got promotion.

“Then there’s the 23-game unbeaten run to win the title, which takes some doing.

“That is never to be forgotten.

“It’s very difficult in the Premier League as well, and to grow into what we are, I’m absolutely delighted with that, and proud.”

“We’ve stuck to what we’re about and continued to have success.

“The whole feel of the club and how it is run is something to be proud of.”