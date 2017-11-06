Dyche’s focus on moving forward

Clarets boss Sean Dyche insists he isn’t motivated by a bigger transfer budget, amid continued speculation linking him with the job at Everton.

The Toffees are expected to close in on their new manager this week, with Sam Allardyce and Dyche believed to be their two main targets.

Dyche has propelled Burnley to seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool and Arsenal after 11 games.

And he has achieved that having spent a fraction of his rivals – indeed, Burnley made a profit on their summer dealings.

Everton spent in excess of £142m in the window, and, asked whether he would like to be spending large amounts of money, Dyche said: “You want to buy quality when you can get it, but a big thing for me is to buy good players.

“I’ve got to win a game, I get that, but I like to see players moving forward in their careers.

“Age is not relevant to me, Michael Duff played in the Premier League at 37. Young or old isn’t relevant.

“I made a vow to myself when I became a coach with the Under 18s at Watford, I said ‘it’s about them now’. I’ve had my go, what have I learnt that I can offer them to move forward?

“The underbelly of results is that for me, that’s what keeps me really buzzing about working with players, it’s the ones who are hungry.

“You can buy them when they’re hungry. Woody is hungry. I think Corky is still hungry for more, and Corky has played a lot of Premier League football, but he still has a massive desire to keep moving forward and learning.

“Then you’ve got the opposite, Popey relatively small more, Tarky as well. Tom Heaton who I got ripped for, my first ever signing, I got slaughtered for him, but he cost us nothing, Scott Arfield, David Jones.

“It’s a mixed bag, money doesn’t guarantee to it but it is helpful, because quality in all of our lives at some point costs. We work at that levels we think are appropriate and we can still get the quality.”

Dyche has produced effective mixed football as Burnley boss, but is the perception of him and his side different?: “I haven’t spoken about it in a negative way.

“Do I want my team to work hard? Yes. Did I work hard a player? Yes. Did I have my limitations? Probably less than people thought, I thought could I play and understood the game.

“Do I want the team to be organised? Absolutely. Do I want it to play? Yes.

“We can play better with the ball as well, we’re still trying to add that in.

“It’s about the effective nature of football and that’s all I ever use. Long ball, short ball, it’s about the right ball.

“It’s how you can work and be honest with your players. What skill set have they got? How can we mould that into a team that can effective?”

He added: “I don’t over think what people think I’m about. I take great pride in what I think is right about football and what is appropriate for this group of players.

The only thing that makes it really difficult is you’re only judged on results.

“I believe in all of my staff and the players and what they give on a weekly basis.”