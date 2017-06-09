Dyche’s quest for quality

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits bringing in ready-made Premier League talent is a tough ask, even with the funds available.

Over the season, Burnley broke their transfer record three times, to land Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

But only £13m capture Brady had previous Premier League experience.

Dyche had looked to do even more business in the two transfer windows over the campaign, but while fees are not as much of an issue as they may have been, wages are a huge barrier.

Bournemouth are to sign England striker Jermain Defoe on a free transfer after Sunderland’s relegation. but the 34-year-old will reportedly collect a six-figure weekly wage, showing what Burnley are up against.

And Dyche said: “The idea of breaking the transfer record sounds grandiose, but when you look at the figures, they’re not enormous in the modern game. They’re big for this club, but not in the realities of the modern game.

“We’ve got to look at what comes next from ourselves and outside of ourselves.

“How much can we develop this group, what do we need that we can bring in to support and better that.”

Looking back at how the squad evolved over the season, Dyche added: “We were hoping to do more business. Without a shadow of a doubt.

“The hardest thing for us is getting recognised performers in the Premier League because the wages are so high.

“The fees we’ve had a go at, and we’ve pushed our wages on, but we’re finding it hard to compete with your Bournemouths.

“We are what we are, I manage what we are, I don’t worry about what we’re not.”

Recruitment is pivotal for Burnley to continue to build at this level, but Dyche is well aware development can also come from within, as his players adapted to the level well: “It’s very tough. The jump is not just signing, that’s a valid part and it’s exaggerated more in the Premier League, but it’s also the players you’ve got and how quickly can they understand what it is in the Premier League, the feeling of being in the league and being assured enough to deliver a performance.

“Every game is a big game, not just the physicality of a big stadium, but the build-up, the feel, the coverage, every part of it is a big concern.

“That is a shift in mentality, and if your players can handle that that’s a good start.”

Dyche felt his players did handle it: “I think so. The thing I’m pleased with is how many managerial changes have been made just to get a shot in the arm, yet we still kept performing, still got the points on the board and saw through all that.”