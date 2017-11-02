Dyche speculation to come to a head?

One way or another, the speculation surrounding Clarets boss Sean Dyche will soon reach a conclusion.

Everton will either make their move, look elsewhere, or stick with caretaker David Unsworth.

Burnley fans will obviously want Dyche to stay and continue the remarkable success he has enjoyed at Turf Moor over five years.

But does the manager himself hope the situation is resolved sooner rather than later?

He has already stressed that the link with Goodison Park isn’t a distraction for himself or his players, and he reiterated: “I would hope I keep getting on with my job, same as I have been doing.

“I’ve been fortunate in a way that I’ve had these questions a few times during my career.

“It’s a sign that you’re doing something right.

“I just get on with it and I am still here.

“It’s not about being bored (with the speculation) or not bored, it’s the lie of the land, I just keep working hard.

“It’s not up to me, it’s your story, not mine.

“It’s nothing to do with me. I haven’t put my name forward so it’s not my story.”

Asked whether it could become his story, he said simply: “It’s hypothetical.”

Either way, Dyche will be in the dugout at St Mary’s on Saturday, and he hopes to have record signing and top scorer Chris Wood available again after missing the win over Newcastle United on Monday night with a hamstring injury: “Woody has a chance. We have been careful with that one.

“He was out on the grass with us again.

“Steven Defour (groin) looked good on recovery today as well.

“It’s settled down. So he comes back into the thinking.”