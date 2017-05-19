Dyche to face former club

Burnley will face Sean Dyche's former club Nottingham Forest in pre-season.

A number of Burnley's warm-up fixtures were unveiled this morning, including a trip to Preston North End in a battle of Lancashire top two sides at Deepdale.

A second Championship opponent was to be announced, and that is Nottingham Forest, where Dyche started his career.

Burnley will also spend a week in Ireland as they build up to next season in the Premier League.

Dyche's pre-season plans will start with a training camp in Ireland and include a friendly against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, July 14th.

Dyche will then split his squad to play two games on the same day at National League North sides Kidderminster Harriers and Alfreton Town on Saturday, July 22nd.

Burnley will play local rivals Preston at Deepdale on Tuesday, July 25th before facing Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, July 29th.

And two home friendlies are provisionally planned in the first week of August with European sides expected to provide the opposition at Turf Moor.

Rather than head to mainland Europe this season for their training camp, the Clarets will base themselves near Dublin, where they are sure of popular support with four Republic of Ireland players in their squad.

Burnley will then finish the week with a game against League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers at their Tallaght Stadium.

Dyche explained: “We have made a decision to go just outside Dublin. I flew over there recently to have a look and the facilities are great, which is key.

“We are also going to play a friendly at the end of the week which is good for our fans who might like to come over.

“It’s a change from the norm and we don’t want to go too far away from our thinking here, because we have this new training facility which is fantastic.

“But pre-season is a long period, so I think it’s good to get the lads away, and in that more confined environment where everyone is together for five or six days to allow us to get that bonding done, as well as the physical, tactical and technical work.

“We went to Evian two seasons running and we loved it, but this just fitted in with our thinking this time around.”

Dyche believes the two games against non-league sides will provide the ideal chance to give as many players as possible from the first-team and development squads some game time before stepping up a level in preparation.

The Burnley boss added: “We will take on the appropriate challenge that we think necessary, particularly the games against Championship teams, who we have chosen because I think they always give you hard games.

“That’s important and then towards the end of pre-season we’ll host two foreign sides as we gear up for the new season.”

Pre-season fixtures

Shamrock Rovers (A) - Friday, 14 July (7pm)

Kidderminster Harriers/Alfreton Town (A) – Saturday, 22 July (both 3pm)

Preston North End (A) – Tuesday, 25 July (7.45pm)

Championship side (A) – Saturday, 29 July (3pm)

Home fixture – Tuesday, 1 August

Home fixture – Saturday, 5 August

First Premier League fixture – weekend commencing Saturday, 12 August.

Ticketing details for all games will be confirmed in due course.