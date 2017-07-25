Dyche to mix things up as Clarets travel to Preston

Sean Dyche is expected to mix his team up tonight as Burnley step up their pre-season preparations at Preston North End tonight.

Dyche fielded separate sides at Conference North opposition on Saturday, winning 3-2 at Alfreton Town and Kidderminster Harriers, handing several of his players 90 minutes.

And, looking at the trip to Deepdale, he said: “They’ve come back really fit, but players want to lock in that 90 minutes.

“We might mix it up over the next two games.

“We’ll see how the players recover and the feedback from them, we’ve got the GPS, so we’ll see how the stats are looking as well.”

Striker Sam Vokes was not risked with an ankle problem on Saturday, while James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Chris Long were all withdrawn as a precaution at Alfreton.

Dyche explained: “Vokesy got a knock on his ankle, it’s nothing major but at this stage we’re being ultra cautious.

“Like with Tarky, he gets a knock get him straight off, Ben gets a knock and get him straight off, that’s what it has to be.

“Longy came off as a precaution as well.”