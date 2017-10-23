Dyche won’t pursue crackdown on diving

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits he is fighting a losing battle in his crusade against diving.

Dyche has long been vocal on the subject of simulation, calling for retrospective banning for players, not least because he feels it sets a poor example to youngsters.

The FA have introduced a new offence of ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ from the start of this season, but to date, Carlisle forward Shaun Miller has been banned for two games, after becoming the first player found guilty.

Dyche was disappointed with Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva, who won a penalty under minimal contact from keeper Nick Pope in Burnley’s 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

But he won’t be looking to talk to the FA to ramp up their policing of simulation: “I don’t think I should pursue it, I’ve said my piece.

“I only bring it up today because of the incident.

“I don’t think I need to go in about it, nobody really wants to run with it.

“I’m surprised. It’s the moral values of the game I worry about. I’ve got a 14-year-old and I don’t want him doing that.

“I said the other week, and I mean this, if your kid cheated in a maths test you wouldn’t say ‘well done’. You’d be down the school saying ‘sorry, he cheated, he needs to do that again’.

“But weirdly in football it’s ‘good lad’, I find it really weird and morally odd.

“Accidental simulation as they call it, there’s too many in this league to be accidental.”

As he has said before, he won’t tel his players to be cuter and look to make the most of contact in key situations: “That’s the important line of gamesmanship, there’s a difference. Woody’s (Chris Wood) last week was different, he beat the keeper to the ball, moved the ball away from the keeper and the keeper over commits and brings him down. That’s a definite penalty.

“Today it’s a tough one, I think. It’s right on the margins. Over a season, going beyond the moral values, you just want parity. You want the right decisions.

“Scott Arfield got booked for one and there was contact. Then you’re going into how much contact.

“You have to stand for something. It’s just not for me. If our players get contact and they go down, that’s gamesmanship, we all understand that. If there’s none at all I’ll be saying ‘come on, that’s not what we’re about’.”

There has long been the debate that big clubs get the big decisions, but he added: “That’s part and parcel of the game. No-one can quite define why it is, so we just get on with that side of things.

“I’m more about the detail within that. You’ve got to understand decisions here are important because you don’t asee much of the ball, so when you do see it you might be effective with it.”