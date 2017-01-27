Exciting period for Barlick Town

Barnoldswick Town has held productive meetings with a local consortium interested in progressing the club.

A statement read: “The committee recognises that whilst retaining our core principles of being very much a community club, that to move the club forward both on and off the field requires outside expertise and investment.

“The club hopes to announce a deal soon in what is a very exciting period for Town, including the recent announcement of Danny Craig as first team manager following Stewart Airdrie’s decision to move up stairs in a more senior role.”

Town are at home to AFC Liverpool tomorrow (3 p.m.) after a 2-0 defeat on Saturday at Runcorn Linnets.

Adam Wade put the Linnets ahead at the Millbank Linnets Stadium with an emphatic finish from close range in the sixth minute.

Mark Houghton increased the Linnets’ lead in the 36th minute following a cheeky header from inside the six-yard box after lobbing the keeper.

Town’s East Lancashire League side lost 6-1 at home to Carleton in their Craven Cup quarter-final.

The result was never in doubt and Carleton progressed comfortably to the semi-final in fine style

The first half looked like it would end goal-less, but the visitors scored just on the stroke of half-time.

Goals came regularly during the second half, and the home side’s onsolation came in the last minute when Jake Hartley converted a penalty, after a defender handled.