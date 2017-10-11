FIFA investigating Clarets winger Robbie Brady after incident during international clash with Wales

FIFA has confirmed it is investigating an incident involving Robbie Brady and Ashley Williams during the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifying victory in Wales.



Television cameras captured Clarets midfielder Brady apparently flicking his head in the direction of the Welsh defender's back during the game, prompting suggestions that he could be banned on video evidence for next month's play-off first leg.

A FIFA spokesman revealed the governing body is currently "gathering information" in relation to the incident.

However, pundits Keith Andrews and Craig Bellamy did not believe there was too much to it, and Press Association Sport understands the Ireland camp is relaxed over the matter.

Brady has already served two suspensions during the Republic's Group D campaign having collected four bookings.

He was one of the stars of his country's Euro 2016 finals campaign, where he headed them to a 1-0 victory over Italy and then converted an early penalty in the 2-1 defeat by hosts France in the last 16.