Five wins on the spin for Reds in play-off chase

Colne’s surge towards the play-offs continued over the week as they made it five wins on the spin.

On Saturday, they claimed a 2-1 win at title hopefuls Lancaster City, before despatching Bamber Bridge 1-0 at Holt House on Tuesday night.

Chris Lynch goes close with a diving header against Lancaster City

Against Brig, Adam Morning had the ball in the net from an excellent chance created by Phil Dean after 14 minutes, but was denied by an off-side flag.

Three minutes later, Simon Nangle’s speculative high ball gave Jason Hart the opportunity to show his pace, and he reached the ball before keeper Lloyd Rigby and chipped it goalwards, only for George Bowyer to get back and clear.

Morning saw a free kick pushed away from the bottom corner by Rigby, and as Colne continued to press, Connor Gaul and Chris Anderson both had shots blocked, while Lee Pugh saw his shot fly inches over the bar.

In the second half, Bamber Bridge showed some attacking ideas, but Colne keeper Greg Hartley saved a shot from Alistair Waddecar.

After 55 minutes, Colne made the breakthrough when a superb ball out of defence by Gaul was held up by Hart, before Morning took it on into the penalty area and scored with a left foot shot into the bottom corner.

As Bamber Bridge looked to hit back, Greg Johnstone flashed a header over, but after 65 minutes, Michael Morrison was denied a goal by a great save by Rigby, pushing his header round the post.

With 10 minutes remaining, Bamber Bridge came close when Michael Potts saw his 20-yard shot pushed over by Hartley.

But from the resulting corner, Colne almost fashioned a second goal as Hart and Spencer Jordan exchanged passes on a quick counterattack, only for the final shot to drift wide.

On Saturday at Lancaster, Hart gave the Reds the lead after only three minutes, as he chased a long ball from Pugh into the penalty area and chipped the keeper.

Colne defended strongly and doubled their lead on the half hour. From a free kick just outside the area, Nangle’s firmly-struck shot came back off the post and Jordan’s diving header forced the ball into the net.

Into the second half, Colne still created chances as Hart shot just over the bar.

Colne came close to a third goal after 70 minutes from a corner kick when Chris Lynch’s diving header was blocked by the keeper’s legs on the line and cleared.

But five minutes later, Lancaster were awarded a penalty and Jordan Connerton fired home the spot kick.

Two minutes later, Hartley made a great save to turn Tom Kilifin’s shot over as Lancaster looked for an equaliser, but Hart was unlucky to see his 20-yard shot come back off the post, and Nangle forced a great save from Mike Hale in the dying minutes as Colne ran out worthy winners.

Tomorrow Colne are at home to Tadcaster Albion, kick-off 3 p.m.

