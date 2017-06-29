Forest aim to hold onto Clarets target Britt Assombalonga

Nottingham Forest intend to hold on to Clarets target Britt Assombalonga.

Burnley are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old, should they decide to cash in on striker Andre Gray, who has a year remaining on his contract and is attracting interest from Everton.

Sean Dyche gave Assombalonga his first team debut towards the end of the 2011/12 season, before leaving Vicarage Road after the arrival of the Pozzo family.

Assombalonga ended up at Peterborough United, before earning a £5.5m switch to Forest, but boss Mark Warburton isn’t looking to sell.

And Forest are not under any obligation to bring money in to work within FFP limits.

Assombalonga is also interesting Middlesbrough, as well as newly-promoted Huddersfield Town, after proving his fitness towards the end of last season, following what was a potentially career-threatening knee injury, hitting 14 goals last term as Forest staved off the drop.

Warburton told the Nottingham Post: “I would be surprised if there was not talk about Britt.

“Good players are always sought after by other clubs. It is as simple as that.

“But as is the case with any player at any club in the world, they have a price on them. I do not want Britt to go anywhere.

“He is a goal scorer. He showed his value at the end of last season. We know what he can do.

“He had to overcome a very difficult injury and has shown great character to do so. I am looking forward to working with him going forward.

“If a club comes in with a bid that represents good business for Nottingham Forest, we will do what any other club would do. But we do not want him to go.”