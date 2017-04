Pendle Forest Under 7 Falcons won the end of season Gold Trophy tournament in the Accrington and District League.

Meanwhile, Forest’s Under 14 Tornadoes beat Rishton United 6-1 on Sunday, with a hat-trick from man of the match Ioji Baksai.

Ethan Connor added a brace, with a penalty from goalkeeper Ben Schofield-Cole securing victory in the East Lancashire Football Alliance Under 14 Cup.