Former Claret Jay Rodriguez makes £12m West Brom switch

Burnley-born Jay Rodriguez completed a £12m switch from Southampton to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

And the 27-year-old forward could come up against his former club Burnley in the second game of the new Premier League season, when the Baggies travel to Turf Moor on Saturday, August 19th.

Rodriguez left his hometown club six years ago for a record £7m, which is finally set to be usurped when Michael Keane completes his £25m move to Everton.

He has since scored 35 goals in 126 appearances for the Saints – including one in the FA Cup against his former club in January 2014.

And he claimed his one England cap to date at Wembley Stadium against Chile in November 2013.

West Brom tried to land Rodriguez last summer, and in the January transfer window, and said: “After one or two ‘near misses’ I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.’

“The most important thing for any player is to be wanted – and Tony Pulis and Albion have made it clear just how much they have wanted me to join.

“That’s fantastic for any footballer to hear.

“I’m genuinely delighted to be joining a club of Albion’s stature.

“The team is full of top players and it’s pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads.”

He became frustrated at St Marys last season under then-boss Claude Puel, starting only nine Premier League games.

And Southampton wished their one-time club record signing well: “Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to thank Jay for his hard work, dedication and the significant contribution he made to our success over the past five years.

“He leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”