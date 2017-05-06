Former Clarets skipper Peter Noble dies aged 72

Former Burnley captain Peter Noble has today died at the age of 72.

The midfielder made 299 appearances for the Clarets from 1973-79, scoring 80 goals in that time, more than justifying his £35,000 price tag during his years of service at the club following his signing from Swindon Town.

Born in Sunderland in 1944, Noble made more appearances for Burnley than for any other club during a career that spanned more than two decade and encompassed stints at the likes of Newcast United and Blackpool as well as Swindon and his spell at Turf Moor.

Know as 'Uwe' in reference to the infamously prolific German striker Uwe Seeler with whom he shared a notable hairstyle, Noble went on to run a sports store in Burnley market hall after he retired.