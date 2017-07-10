Former loanee Jack Cork linked with £10m Turf Moor move

Swansea City midfielder Jack Cork has been linked with a £10m move.
The 28-year-old enjoyed two temporary spells at Turf Moor, making 11 appearances in the top flight during the 2009/10 campaign before returning the following season.
Cork, who has entered the final year of his contract at the Liberty Stadium, featured in 30 of the Swans’ 38 Premier
League matches last season, playing the full 90 minutes in 19 of those.
However, Cork’s influence on the first team waned in the final stages of the season under Paul Clement and has been pushed down the pecking order by the likes of Ki Sung-Yeung, Leon Britton, Leroy Fer, Tom Carroll and new signing Roque Mesa.