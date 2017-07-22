Gray hits hat-trick at Alfreton

Have your say

A second half hat-trick from striker Andre Gray helped a Burnley XI to a 3-2 win at Conference North side Alfreton Town.

Burnley created a procession of chances in the first half, with Jack Cork and Steven Defour instrumental.

Chris Long blazed over an early opening after robbing right back Sam Topliss and cutting into the area, before Jon Walters had a header deflected onto the bar and over from a Johann Berg Gudmundsson corner.

Alfreton left winger gave the hosts some respite as he fired over after beating Defour, but the chances continued to come at the other end.

Walters’ touch let him down when well-placed from good ball from Gray, who then intercepted the ball in the centre circle and fed Defour, whose quick feet worked a one on one, but keeper Chris Elliot stayed tall and made a save.

James Tarkowski then headed over from a Defour corner, before Long dragged a shot wide after Defour nutmegged Tom Platt and sprayed the ball out left.

Defour drilled a shot wide of the near post, before Elliot made another fine stop to denynGray from a Gudmundsson pass.

Long lashed over from a Gudmundsson corner, and had an effort blocked after Defour saw a free kick beaten away.

Tarkowski came off with a niggle just after the half hour, replaced by Alex Whitmore, and after Gray flicked an effort just wide of the near post from a Defour ball, Alfreton took the lead four minutes before the break.

Jennings’ free kick found Allan and he glanced a header home from close range.

Elliot again saved well from Gray before half-time as Burnley went in behind.

They rectified that seven minutes after the restart when Gray swapped passes with Walters and cooly slipped the ball under Elliot.

Three minutes later Alfreton regained the lead when Chris Sharp found the far corner after Ben Mee caught Andre Johnson and the ball ran free to the striker to finish.

Burnley responded as Walters turned and lifted a shot over, and they were again level on 64 minutes when Gray miscontrolled and made the most of contact from Luke Shiels.

A penalty was harsh on Alfreton, but Gray took advantage, confidently finding the net from the spot.

Gray was involved again as his well-weighted pass found Gudmundsson, whose shot was blocked by Elliot.

Jennings headed wide of far post for the hosts, before Tinashe Chakwana replaced Walters for the last 20 minutes.

Burnley finally got in front 11 minutes from time as Gray completed his hat-trick.

Cork lifted a ball over the top, and Gray’s first touch took him past the keeper, before finishing from close range.

Arlen Birch replaced Mee, with Taylor tucking in at centre back, and Burnley almost had a fourth as Long had an effort blocked from close range.

Long was hurt in the process, and replaced by Harry Limb.

BURNLEY: Heaton; Darikwa, Tarkowski (Whitmore 32), Mee (Birch 80), Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Defour, Chris Long (Limb 83); Gray, Walters (Chakwana 70).

Burnley also had a side in action at Kidderminster Harriers, winning 1-0 with a free kick from Robbie Brady.