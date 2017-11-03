Greenhalgh is spot on for Lady Clarets in cup

A solitary goal from a penalty saw the Lady Clarets progress past Warrington Wolverines in the N.W.W.R.F.L. Cup.

Warrington Wolverines reside in the league below Burnley, though they put in a credible challenge for promotion last season.

As the Clarets settled into the game, the Wolverines had to adopt a defensive stance.

Player of the match Sarah Greenhalgh hooked a ball back from the byeline, finding Evie Priestly, whose overhead kick went narrowly wide.

Holly Hunter’s cross picked out Priestley, who headed against the underside of the bar.

Priestley came close again with another header from a Leah Embley corner, but it was blocked by a defender.

Justine Wallace then found Greenhalgh, who sped through and pushed the ball wide of the keeper and was caught. The referee awarded a penalty kick that was neatly despatched by Greenhalgh.

Wallace then headed narrowly wide from an Embley corner and Lynette Craig struck the bar from another.

Greenhalgh beat the keeper but hit the post, a Craig volley forced a diving save, and Embley hit the bar.

The Clarets continued to pressure the goal to the end, but there were no further goals.

Burnley Ladies’ Reserves played a closely-contested derby with newly-formed Burnley Belvedere Ladies.

Tight defending from both teams meant the deadlock was not broken until late on, Daisy Child with the only goal for the Clarets.

On Sunday, the Ladies’ first team play Accrington LFC at Barden and the Reserves play Nelson LFC at the Prairie Sports Village, both games at 2 p.m.