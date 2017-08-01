Half Time: Burnley 1, Celta Vigo 2

Europa League semi-finalists Celta Vigo lead 2-1 at the interval at Turf Moor in Burnley's penultimate friendly ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Record signing Robbie Brady put the home side ahead in the 13th minute, crowning a delightful move with a gloriously sweeping finish.

The former Manchester United trainee engineered the build up when breaking up play in the opposition's half and, after Sam Vokes and Johan Berg Gudmundsson contributed, the 25-year-old fired the ball left-footed across Sergio Alvarez and in to the far corner.

The Spaniards levelled in the 35th minute when Jozabed Sanchez's strike proved too hot for Nick Pope to handle as the goalkeeper could only push the effort in to the top corner of the net.

And the midfielder's second was even better. Andrew Hjulsager pulled the ball back from the left hand side and the former Fulham man rifled the ball in to the top corner from 20 yards out.