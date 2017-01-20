Hart ready to fight for Admirals’ survival

Striker Jay Hart is hoping to provide the firepower that will help Nelson retain their place in the Hallmark Security Premier Division.

The Admirals have been swallowed in to the league’s bottom three and face a battle to avoid relegation but the 26-year-old claims that he’s more than prepared for the fight.

The one-time Ramsbottom United and Colne forward, who also had an offer on the table from Evo-Stik Premier Division outfit Skelmersdale United, said: “After interest from Colne, not long after joining Ramsbottom, I thought it would be the best move for me to really kickstart my season.

“However, for one reason or another I wasn’t able to settle and I didn’t enjoy it as much as my previous stints at the so it was at that point I decided to move on again.

“It was a choice between Skelmersdale and Nelson and I opted for Nelson. More local football meant more time with my children and family at the weekends.”

Alex Norwood’s men are in 21st position having accrued just 12 points from 24 league fixtures, sinking the Blues 11 points adrift of safety with two games in hand.

The club faces arguably its biggest game of the campaign to date as they host relegation rivals New Mills at Victoria Park.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, which kicks off at 3 p.m., Hart said: “I’m really enjoying the big fight we are in at the minute and it drives me knowing we are going to be fighting from now until the end of the season.

“I personally think we are more than capable of staying up but we just need that first win to really kickstart us.

“My only personal goal now this season is to score enough goals to help us stay in this division.

“I’ve not had the best of seasons so far so I only have one aim and that is to keep Nelson in this division.”

The Blues haven’t won a league fixture in three months, since beating AFC Darwen 3-0 at the WEC Group Anchor Ground.

Frenchman Yves Zama grabbed a brace for the visitors while defender Charlie Collinge netted to cplete the scoring in the final minute of the game.

After the weekend, Nelson will culminate the month away at the Richborough Estates Stadium to tackle Congleton Town.