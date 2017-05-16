Has Keane played his last game for the Clarets?

Clarets centre back Michael Keane could potentially have played his last game for Burnley.

Keane is widely expected to leave Turf Moor in the summer in a club record sale, with former club Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton strongly linked with the 24-year-old, who earned his first two England caps in March.

Sean Dyche said on Thursday that there have been no bids as of yet for Keane: “No. There’s loads of talk, there has been all season.”

Keane has missed the last two games with a calf problem, having previously been an ever-present in the Premier League, and he is a doubt for Sunday’s final game at home to West Ham United.

Dyche said: “It’s a niggly one with Keano, we can’t risk it at this stage, especially with where we’ve got to, so we’ll see how that goes this week.”

His central defensive partner Ben Mee has missed the last three games with a shin injury and could also sit out the Hammers clash:“Ben is more touch and go, it’s a more awkward type of injury, it needs time to settle down.”