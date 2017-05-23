Heaton is proud to be a Claret

Tom Heaton was proud to skipper another successful chapter in Burnley Football Club’s history.

The England international goalkeeper had the captain’s armband last season as the Clarets were promoted to the top flight as kings of the Championship.

And he took on the responsibility of that role once more as Sean Dyche’s side secured their status in the Premier League.

“It is a very proud moment,” he said. “Another one. There was last season with the armband to go as champions which was great and to add survival in the Premier League this year is outstanding.

“I think we did better than just surviving. I’m very proud, really delighted to do it and it gives us that hunger for more of it next year.

“They’re all different for different reasons. They’ve all got different qualities. This is right up there because of how challenging it is.”

Following the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on the final day of the season, Heaton added: “It’s been a really successful season, though slightly disappointing today not being able to finish it on a high.

“It was probably there for us, they improved in the second half, we didn’t quite match the highs of the first half, but overall the target has been achieved and we’ve done it in a really good way.