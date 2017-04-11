Hendrick set to fight until the very end

Jeff Hendrick insists the Clarets won’t be easing up just yet despite climbing to the brink of Premier League survival.

A point at the Riverside in the goal-less draw against Middlesbrough ensured the club will head in to the final six fixtures of the season with an eight point advantage over 17th place Swansea City.

The midfielder, who was usurped as Burnley’s record signing by Republic of Ireland team mate Robbie Brady, said: “Every point in this league is valuable, everyone in football knows that, it’s all about getting them on the board.

“We’d rather three points but that’s the same in every game. It’s another point on the board and that’s what we’ve got to continue to do.

“There’s still big games to go but we’ve got to keep pushing and keep getting points on the board.”

Burnley have yet to win on the road this term, taking four points from games at Old Trafford, the KCOM Stadium, the Stadium of Light and the Riverside.

However, Hendrick was quick to point out that performances away from Turf Moor continue to improve.

He said: “I think we’ve said it since the first month or two of the season, we’ve got stronger as a team away from home and we’ve put in good performances, we’ve just been unlucky away from home.

“We’ve just got to keep going and we keep fighting until the end because it’s not over until the last game.”