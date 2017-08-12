History in the making at Barnoldswick

Have your say

Barnoldswick Town created history on Saturday as they claimed their first-ever victory in the Emirates FA Cup, beating Jarrow Roofing of the Northern Football League Division One.

And Town had to come from behind at the Silentnight Stadium to win this Extra Preliminary Round tie.

Jarrow took the lead midway through the first half when Dennis Knight scored from the edge of the penalty area.

Mark Threlfall levelled matters on 34 minutes, as a through ball into the Jarrow penalty area resulted in a race between Shaun Newbrook in the Jarrow goal and Threlfall, who slid in and

managed to flick the ball goalside of Newbrook, quickly get to his feet and slide the ball home inside the far post.

Another slick move five minutes later saw Jake Lloyd fire low inside Newbrook’s right hand post from 10 yards out to send Town into the break ahead.

Town’s third goal came after 64 minutes, as Danny Boyle was tripped just inside the corner of the Jarrow penalty area, and picked himself up to take the resulting penalty, sending Newbrook the wrong way to seal Town’s progress

Danny Craig’s side will now play Dunston UTS, also from the North East, in the Preliminary Round at the Silentnight Stadium on Saturday, Augusy 19th.

Dunston knocked Town out of the cup last season after a replay.

The tie will also be a curtain-raiser for the side’s meeting in the FA Vase, also at home, in early September.

Town will commence their Hallmark Security North West Counties Premier Division campaign tomorrow, when they travel to St Luke`s Barton Stadium to face Winsford United.

Town then host relegated Burscough on Tuesday night.

