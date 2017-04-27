Ice man wants to win away

Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is determined to clinch that first away win for the Clarets having returned to full fitness.

The 26-year-old, who replaced George Boyd just after the hour in the 2-0 loss against Manchester United, believes that first success away from Turf Moor will put the Clarets in good shape in the Premier League.

The former Charlton Athletic man, who contributed to England’s demise in the European Championships in France, has been absent for a big chunk of the campaign having suffered various injury set backs.

Gudmundsson sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at Turf Moor in November and suffered similar misfortune in the goal-less FA Cup tie against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

He then suffered medial knee ligament damage later on in the cup competition as he was withdrawn against Lincoln City.

Ahead of Burnley’s penultimate fixture on their travels this term, where they face crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Gudmundsson said: “It’s a tough league and over the season we’ve done really well.

“Now we’ve got four games left and if we can get a few more points we’ll be in good shape.

“Palace are next to us and obviously we haven’t got many points away from home so it’s a massive game.

“We want that away win and the fans deserve that away win because they travel everywhere with us. Hopefully it’ll come on Saturday.

“It doesn’t matter where it is, as long as we get a win in this league we’re happy but no matter what we always keep going.”