Ireland hopeful over Hendrick

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is confident Clarets midfielder Jeff Hendrick will be fit for their World Cup play-off ties with Denmark.

Hendrick was taken off just after the hour mark as Burnley won 1-0 at Southampton on Saturday, as Sean Dyche introduced strikers Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes.

He was carrying an unspecified knock, and is a doubt for the first leg trip to Copenhagen on Saturday, with the return in Dublin on Tuesday.

O'Neill said: "We have one or two who played over the weekend carrying bumps and bruises, and we'll see how they are over the next few days.

"Jeff came off after about 60-odd minutes, he was having a bit of a problem and he's still a little bit sore at the moment.

"He's still hopeful and I think it's a case of the other players being nursed through the next couple of days as well.

"He's said he's improving so that's good news. If the game was Tuesday morning he might struggle but he's pretty hopeful and the medical team are hopeful."