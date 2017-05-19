Irish trip planned as Clarets announce pre-season fixtures

The Clarets are planning to play two Championship sides, two overseas teams and spend a week in Ireland as they build up to next season in the Premier League.

Boss Sean Dyche has drawn up his pre-season plans, which will start with a training camp in Ireland and include a friendly against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 14 July.

Dyche will then split his squad to play two games on the same day at National League North sides Kidderminster Harriers and Alfreton Town on Saturday, 22 July.

Burnley will also play local rivals Preston North End at Deepdale on Tuesday, 25 July before facing further Championship opposition away from home on Saturday, 29 July with the details still to be confirmed.

And two home friendlies are provisionally planned in the first week of August with European sides expected to provide the opposition at Turf Moor.

Rather than head to mainland Europe this season for their training camp, the Clarets will base themselves near Dublin, where they are sure of popular support with four Republic of Ireland players in their squad.

Burnley will then finish the week with a game against League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers at their Tallaght Stadium.

Dyche explained: “We have made a decision to go just outside Dublin. I flew over there recently to have a look and the facilities are great, which is key.

“We are also going to play a friendly at the end of the week which is good for our fans who might like to come over.

“It’s a change from the norm and we don’t want to go too far away from our thinking here, because we have this new training facility which is fantastic.

“But pre-season is a long period, so I think it’s good to get the lads away, and in that more confined environment where everyone is together for five or six days to allow us to get that bonding done, as well as the physical, tactical and technical work.

“We went to Evian two seasons running and we loved it, but this just fitted in with our thinking this time around.”

Dyche believes the two games against non-league sides will provide the ideal chance to give as many players as possible from the first-team and development squads some game time before stepping up a level in preparation.

The Burnley manager added: “We will take on the appropriate challenge that we think necessary, particularly the games against Championship teams, who we have chosen because I think they always give you hard games.

“That’s important and then towards the end of pre-season we’ll host two foreign sides as we gear up for the new season.”

Pre-season fixtures

Shamrock Rovers (A) - Friday, 14 July (7pm)

Kidderminster Harriers/Alfreton Town (A) – Saturday, 22 July (both 3pm)

Preston North End (A) – Tuesday, 25 July (7.45pm)

Championship side (A) – Saturday, 29 July (3pm)

Home fixture – Tuesday, 1 August

Home fixture – Saturday, 5 August

First Premier League fixture – weekend commencing Saturday, 12 August.

Ticketing details for all games will be confirmed in due course.