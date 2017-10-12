Jack Cork: Burnley can match anyone in the top flight

The Clarets can be a match for anyone in the Premier League, according to midfielder Jack Cork.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Southampton and Swansea City, feels that recent performances and results have shown that the club can compete with the best in the top flight.

The Clarets midfielder has been impressed with the fight that his team-mates have shown so far since his return to Turf Moor

Burnley have already inflicted defeat on defending champions Chelsea on their own patch this term and saw off Everton at Goodison Park. They’ve also taken points away from Wembley and Anfield.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with West Ham at Turf Moor, Cork said: “We’ve got a good game coming up against West Ham and we’ll be going in to it looking to get some points from it.

“It’s been a great start which a lot of people wouldn’t have seen coming and we’ve proved a lot of people wrong.

“We know the quality that we’ve got, we know the strength in depth that we’ve got and we know that we’re a match for anyone in this league when we’re on it.”

Jack Cork is looking forward to the visit of West Ham United on Saturday

Cork has been impressed with the fight that his team-mates have shown so far and he believes that attribute, coupled with the quality within the squad, can carry them a long way.

“Everyone works hard for each other.,” he said. “You have to in this league. You need the quality but you also need the hard work and the fight and I think that we’ve got a good mixture of both.

“You definitely need that, you can tell that from previous games that the hard work is there but also the quality when we need it.

“We’re hopefully proving that we can mix it with the best in this league.

“You don’t want to get too carried away because there’s always something around the corner but we’re enjoying how it is at the minute.

“We’re enjoying the form and hopefully we can make it last even longer.”