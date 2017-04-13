Keane nominated for PFA Young Player award

Clarets defender Michael Keane has been short-listed for the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year Award.

The 24-year-old’s impressive season with Burnley has been recognised by the nomination for the award by his fellow professionals.

Keane, 24, is short-listed alongside Spurs pair, 2016 winner Dele Alli, and Harry Kane, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The winner will be announced at the PFA Awards in the Grosvenor House, London on Sunday, April 23rd.

Keane has been an ever-present for the Clarets this season and earned his first two England caps last month.