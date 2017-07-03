Keane one of Premier League's best

Michael Keane fully justifies his record price tag.

Keane has left Burnley for Everton for a fee which could rise to £30m - record for the Clarets, and the Toffees' joint-highest fee.

And stats at Oulala.com show the 24-year-old fully justifies his price tag.

Oulala.com have taken a detailed look at all 109 centre-backs that appeared in the Premier League last season and our analysis reveals Keane ranked in the top 12 in five key areas.

Keane was the Premier League's best performing centre-back in the air in 2016/17, winning a total of 152 aerial duels in 35 appearances, an average of 4.3 a game.

This bettered stars from Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham, all joining Keane in the top 10. Laurent Koscielny and Nicolas Otamendi (117) were joint 5th, Dejan Lovren (103) was the 8th best, Shkodran Mustafi (102) was 9th, while Jan Vertonghen (99) sat 10th.

The 44 shots blocked by Keane last season was beaten by just one player, fellow Burnley defender Ben Mee (46).

Keane's 260 clearances had the 24-year-old sat 4th best of 109 Premier League centre-backs.

His potential new partner in defence at Everton, Ashley Williams, was the 3rd best in English football's top flight, making a total of 285 clearances in 35 appearances for the Toffees.

Tottenham's Vertonghen also featured in the top 10 for clearances last season, racking up a total of 221 in 32 games, enough for 9th spot.

Another statistic that Keane excelled in was interceptions. The 63 he won had him rank 11th best, outperforming the likes of Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta (57) and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk (59).

Arsenal's Koscielny finished as the Premier League's best centre-back for interceptions, winning a total of 90. Other notable names to appear in the top 10 included Otamendi (81), Mustafi (65) and David Luiz (64).

Moving away from defensive stats, Keane also ranked well for distribution, finishing as the 12th best centre-back for accurate long balls (127), topping the likes of Chelsea's Gary Cahill (111) and Liverpool's Joel Matip (93).

Spurs' Toby Alderweireld was the Premier League's best, completing an impressive 212 long balls.

While many will claim a Burnley defender ranking well in a number of defensive areas in no surprise, how can they explain the array of stars from the Premier League's top seven clubs who also featured regularly in the top 10 the same key areas?

Keane isn't just a defender that had to defend, he is undoubtedly one of the Premier League's best.