Lady Clarets beaten by the leaders

Burnley FC Ladies slipped to fourth place in the North West Womens Regional League Premier Division follwing a 4-1 defeat at Barden against a Bolton Wanderers side who now look set to take the league title.

The Clarets conceded twice in the first period, the second goal coming in injury time.

Both efforts should have been closed down better, but the work rate of Bolton and their constant pressing caught out the Clarets defence.

Burnley were not pinned in and pushed forward throughout the half, as star player Rebecca Hayton went close on two occasions.

Early in the second period, the Clarets were fortunate to not to concede when a Bolton striker cut through to intercept a cross, but her shot hit the post.

For a time, the Clarets were able to rally, and Hayton was unable to connect cleanly with a cross in front of goal.

Kim Sykes drilled a shot through a crowded area, but the keeper caught the ball.

Further shots from Hayton and Sarah Greenhalgh were just too high, and a Burnley comeback was not to be as Bolton had better luck and they added another two goals to their tally.

In the final stages, a move started by Hayton set young Georgia Payton up on the edge of the area, and though a Bolton defender managed to intercept the ball, under pressure she pushed the ball past her own keeper into the net to give the Clarets a consolation goal.

The Lady Clarets will take stock over the Christmas period and return to action against City of Manchester Ladies on January 8th.