Lady Clarets cement top three finish with home win

Burnley FC Ladies recovered from a one-goal deficit to beat Manchester Stingers with second half goals from Justine Wallace and Evie Priestley.

And in doing so, the Lady Clarets have cemented a top three finish with one game to play.

In the opening exchanges, neither team were able to create clear-cut chances, as Stingers’ advances were ably dealt with by Clarets star player Holly Hunter, Kim Sykes and Jane Sexton.

However, a Clarets goal kick was headed back and fell to Stingers’ star player Beth Langford, who spotted Rebecca Hayton off her line, and she hit a half volley high into the net to open the scoring.

Both teams had half chances during the remainder of the half, but poor finishing dictated that the deficit remained.

Kim Sykes tried a speculative overhead kick and Evie Priestley shot just wide from distance.

Stingers also threatened with efforts from distance.

In the second half, the Lady Clarets regained their fluidity and bossed proceedings. They were level when fortunate to be awarded a free kick on the edge of the box, when a Jane Sexton shot hit a defender’s arm. Wallace stepped up and chipped the ball over the wall and under the bar.

Linny Craig forced a diving save, Priestley hit the bar from the edge of the six-yard box, a Georgia Payton header was met by the keeper and captain Jo Holt’s effort from 18 yards lifted above the bar.

Lizzy Hamer pressed with a mazy run before shooting into the side netting, before Hamer drove forward and passed though Wallace to Payton on the right wing. She crossed from the bye-line, picking out Priestley, who turned and slotted the ball inside the post.

On Sunday, the Lady Clarets host MSB Woolton at 2 p.m. at Barden Athletics ground.