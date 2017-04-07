Lady Clarets continue strong finish to season

The Lady Clarets continued their strong end of season form with a 3-1 win at home to CMB Ladies.

With two games to go, the league title is out of reach but the team hope to achieve their best league finish by winning both.

The best early chance resulted from a Jo Rohman pass to Rebecca Hayton, who turned and shot, but the keeper had it covered.

CMB had a breakaway attack but the speedy Holly Hunter recovered to block the initial shot and was again on hand to cut out the ball when another CMB striker ran through towards goal.

The Clarets saw a golden opportunity missed when captain Jo Holt played a long ball forward to pick out Hayton, who crossed, and though Evie Priestley slid in and failed to make contact, Linny Craig intercepted and her shot went wide.

CMB forced a diving save from Leanne Ashton-Smith, while, in the closing stages of the half, Jane Sexton intercepted a loose ball and picked out Priestley, who cut in from the left, and her shot was tipped over.

Ten minutes into the second half, Justine Wallace’s header hit the upright from a corner, and as CMB tried to clear, player of the match Sarah Greenhalgh won the ball and drove at goal before releasing a shot that beat the keeper to open the scoring.

The Clarets doubled their tally within minutes through a Wallace shot from the edge of the box that arrowed into the top of the net.

Rohman hit the woodwork, before the Clarets made it 3-0 as Hunter found Hayton, whose shot was well saved, but broke to Hunter to finish.

CMB pulled one back on the break, after an initial save from Ashton-Smith, but Burnley held on for the points.

On Sunday, the Lady Clarets take on Manchester Stingers at Barden Athletics ground, kick-off 2 p.m.