Lady Clarets ease past derby rivals Accrington

With two goals in each half, the Lady Claret earned three points with a 4-0 win against neighbours Accrington Ladies FC in the NWWRFL.

The Lady Clarets’ home ground Barden was waterlogged, so they relocated to Hyndburn Leisure Centre’s 3G pitch for this home encounter.

Accrington made a strong and determined start and were first to create an impression on the game with an attack on the Clarets’ goal.

Holly Hunter and Clarets captain Jo Holt closed down the threat, leaving stopper Taylor Gregson to collect the ball at her right-hand post.

Soon the Clarets were exerting pressure on Accrington.

With the best of the early chances, Georgia Payton headed over from a corner delivered by Lynette Craig.

Payton was on target moments later when Sarah Greenhalgh passed back from the bye line, and Craig made a cutting pass to Payton for her to finish the move.

The Clarets maintained the pressure with numerous shots that failed to hit the target, though hard-working Leah Embley had a good effort neatly saved, Justine Wallace forced the Accrington keeper into another good save, and Payton shot narrowly wide as she closed in on the keeper.

Accrington were still hoping to draw level, and nearly succeeded before Gregson won a one on one battle with their striker when she cut through on goal, and later a long range shot caught Gregson off her line, but it dropped slightly wide of the goal, much to her relief.

Player of the match Vikki Eastwood made a forward assault from her defensive role, forcing the Accrington keeper to make a reflex save.

Wallace closed the half by shooting into the bottom corner after receiving a pass from Embley, which finally provided the Lady Clarets with a comfortable lead.

Early in the second half, a Greenhalgh pass picked out Craig in the box, and she superbly flipped the ball over the keeper to make it 3-0.

The final goal came in injury time when Priestley provided a through ball to the irrepressible Greenhalgh, who neatly rounded the keeper to score.

The Lady Clarets Reserves also entertained close neighbours Nelson FC Ladies at the Prairie Sports Village.

Ruby Troth set up youngster Jess Greenwood for the first goal, and scored the second goal with a well-struck shot from 20 yards to complete a 2-0 win.

On Sunday, the Lady Clarets travel to St James’ Park to face Alnwick Town Ladies to play in the fir st round proper of the SSE Women’s FA Cup, while the Reserves play Academy Juniors Women’s Team at Edge End.