Lady Clarets reserves get off the mark

It was third time lucky for the Lady Clarets’ reserve team as they got off the mark for the season against Sir Tom Finney reserves.

Burnley, with an average age of 17, chalked up their first win at the Preston Sports Arena courtesy of goals from Ellie Parker and Indi Hickey.

The home side took the lead in the second half after Ami Phelan had struck the crossbar but Parker equalised when her left foot shot beat the keeper at the near post.

Phelan hit the woodwork again before Hickey chased down a loose ball and slotted home the winner.

Elsewhere, Burnley FC Ladies Women’s FA cup game was postponed due to a waterlogged Barden pitch.