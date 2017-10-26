Lady Clarets well beaten in the LFA Challenge Cup

On a blustery afternoon, the Lady Clarets crashed out of the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup to Bolton Wanderers LFC from the Women’s Northern Premier League.

The Lady Clarets struggled to contain the in-form Bolton team and a number of mistakes were punished with goals.

The Clarets started with determination and pressed forward towards a well defended goal.

Few chances resulted, though a cross from Leah Embley was met with an Evie Priestley header that was easily collected by the Bolton goal keeper.

A Bolton attack was ably dealt with by Vikki Eastwood, who won a goal kick in a tussle with a Bolton striker.

The goal kick held up in the wind and was collected by a Bolton player who treaded the ball through to a striker who rounded Clarets keeper Taylor Gregson.

The Clarets hoped to draw level and continued to work against the wind and push forward.

Justine Wallace won a free kick and took a shot at goal which sailed high over the bar.

As the half reached the midway point Bolton were responding with regularity and attempting to catch the Clarets out with long through balls.

They were soon rewarded with a second goal when a ball was flipped over the Clarets back line and picked up by Bolton’s speedy striker Saffron Newhouse who cut through and slotted in at the near post.

The Clarets’ attempts to narrow the deficit were soon to take another blow.

A Clarets attack broke down and Bolton pushed forward, and an ineffective Clarets clearance gifted Bolton with a third goal.

In the closing stages, Gregson denied Bolton with a superb reflex save from an 18-yard strike that looked certain to propel in at the near post.

Hopes of a revival in the second period were quickly quashed as Bolton won a corner from a Gregson diving save at the near post.

The corner resulted in a loose ball in the area that should have been cleared, but an unmarked Bolton striker poked it into the net.

At 4-0 down, the Clarets tried to find a way through the Bolton stone wall defence.

Star player Sarah Greenhalgh shot wide, Leah Embley shot over from inside the box, and Wallace from 22 yards was narrowly over.

Bolton continued to break out and were very dangerous on the counter attacks.

The Clarets were rattled when a couple of attempts hit the woodwork later in the half.

Late on a Wallace free kick forced the Bolton keeper to save from under the bar, and the ball ran free and was cleared.

On Sunday, the Lady Clarets compete in the NWWRFL League Cup away to Warrington Wolverines.

The Lady Clarets Reserves also hope to get a League Cup game played against local rivals Burnley Belvedere Ladies after two weeks of postponed games.