Law set for recruitment role with the Clarets

Former Bradford City boss Nicky Law is to leave his post as Alfreton Town manager to join Burnley as their Head of National Recruitment for the U17-23s.

Law, who has spent 10 years at the helm at Alfreton, will leave the Impact Arena after next Saturday’s game at Gainsborough Trinity.

Law, who managed Chesterfield between 2000 and 2001, said the move was simply too good to turn down. “The offer came in and it was to start on February 1st, but I’ve been allowed to stay with Alfreton until February 4th to allow a smooth transition,” he said.

“It’s been an extremely tough decision for me, this club means a heck of a lot and I’ve been through so much, the highs and the lows.

“I needed to think about the next 10 years and where I want to be.

“Being able to move to a club like Burnley and deal with national recruitment for young players and in turn develop young players was a great challenge for me and one I wanted to take on.

“I go with a really heavy heart, it’s been so tough to even think of leaving Alfreton, it’s been nearly 10 years, – 10 years in May, and this club is a part of me and I will never forget everything I’ve achieved.

“They say all good things must come to an end and it’s one of those things.

“I leave after the Gainsborough Trinity match and I wish everyone all the best.”

Law is Alfreton’s longest serving manager and has spent this season rebuilding the club following relegation from the Conference Premier on the final day of the 2014/15 season.

He had won the Conference North title in 2010/11.

The title success followed two successive third place finishes, with the Reds reaching the play-offs on both occasions, narrowly losing 2-1 to Fleetwood Town in the 2010 final.